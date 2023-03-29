India reports 2,151 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest since October 2022

India reports 2,151 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest since October 20221 min read . 10:33 AM IST
A total of 2,208 cases were recorded on October 28 last year
India recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus cases, the highest in five months, according to the Union health ministry. As per the data updated, the active cases increased to 11,903 on Wednesday.
A total of 2,208 cases were recorded on October 28 last year.
The COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,848 with seven latest fatalities -- three reported by Maharashtra, one by Karnataka and three reconciled by Kerala.
According to the data updated at 8 am, the daily positivity was recorded at 1.51 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.53 per cent.
The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,09,676)
The World Health Organization said Tuesday it is no longer recommending additional Covid-19 vaccine booster doses for regular, medium-risk adults, saying the benefit was marginal.
For such people who have already received their primary vaccination course and one booster dose, there is no risk in having further jabs but the returns are slight, the WHO's vaccine experts said.
