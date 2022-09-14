India sees single day rise of 5,108 Covid cases; active caseload further decline

India sees single day rise of 5,108 Covid cases; active caseload further decline2 min read . 09:38 AM IST
- The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.44 percent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 1.70 percent, it showed.
India sees slight rise in Covid cases with 5,108 infections reported in last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, the country had reported 4,369 Covid-19 cases.
As per the ministry data, the active cases has further declined to 45,749 from 46,347.
The death toll climbed to 52,82,16 with 19 fatalities, which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
India conducted 3,55,231 Covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 89.02 crore.
The data shows that 5,675 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,39,36,092. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71 percent.
Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 215.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered. Of these doses, 94.57 crore are second dose and 18.70 crore are precaution Dose. 19,25,881 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, more than 202.52 crore i.e. 2,02,52,52,325 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. More than 3.98 crore i.e. 3,98,91,440 balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
Speaking of vaccine, Bharat Biotech has also sought Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod for phase three study of Intranasal vaccine in the 5-18 age group. The regulator had also approved the vaccine for primary immunization of those above 18 years.
The intranasal vaccine is a heterologous booster dose. Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule, as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received 2 doses of the two commonly administered covid vaccines in India.
