India sees single day rise of 5,108 Covid cases; active caseload further decline

Meanwhile, more than 202.52 crore i.e. 2,02,52,52,325 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. More than 3.98 crore i.e. 3,98,91,440 balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}