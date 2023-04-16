India has recorded a slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases today. The country recorded 10,093 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

On Saturday, India detected 10,753 new Covid-19 cases, while on Friday, the country saw 11,109 infections.

With new Covid-19 cases, India's active caseload has gone up to 57,542.

Maharashtra recorded a slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases on Saturday as the state had 660 new coronavirus infections and two deaths yesterday, according to the bulletin released by the health department. A day before, the state had recorded 1,152 new cases and four fatalities.

The national capital also reported 1,386 Covid-19 cases on Saturday. While on Friday, Delhi logged 1,527 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

After witnessing a spike in daily Covid-19 cases, a health expert has advised people to wear masks in crowded places and follow Covid-appropriate behavior.

Dr Sandeep Nayar, Pulmonologist, HOD, BLK Hospital said, “Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, it is most important that people start wearing masks. One should wear a mask while going to any crowded place. Use double-layer masks in places like hospitals etc., as it is very effective in preventing infection."

"Corona cases are shooting up, patients with symptoms of sore throat, cough, cold, and fever are coming to us," the health expert said. "We are advising the patients with such symptoms to have strict home isolation for seven days," he stated.

"Very few patients require hospitalization. Only patients suffering from some serious illness are required to be admitted to the hospital. Patients suffering from cancer, or other serious diseases are at greater risk from this variant and need to be extensively taken care of," Dr Nayar added.