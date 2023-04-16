New daily COVID cases drop slightly but remain above 10,000 new cases1 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 09:42 AM IST
India has been recording more than 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases over the past few days. On Saturday, the country detected 10,753 fresh coronavirus infections.
India has recorded a slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases today. The country recorded 10,093 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
