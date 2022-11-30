India added 64 new covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and five fatalities on Wednesday. Yesterday, India logged 215 new coronavirus infections while on Wednesday, the tally increased to 279. So far, India's total infection count has surged to 4,46,72,347, while the count of active cases has declined to 4,855. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,30,620 while 4,41,36,872 have recuperated from coronavirus to date.

A decrease of 127 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has increased to 98.80%, according to the ministry.

According to the ministry's website, 219.92 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 infection count had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.

The three fresh fatalities reported were from Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Covid cases have escalated to a newer height in China. Citizens have stage demonstrations fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions.

The National Health Commission on Wednesday reported 37,612 cases detected over the previous 24 hours, while the death toll remained unchanged at 5,233.

“Zero-COVID" has helped keep case numbers lower than those of the United States and other major countries, but global health experts including the head of the World Health Organization increasingly say it is unsustainable. China dismissed the remarks as irresponsible.