India sees slight increase in Covid cases today, 5 deaths in 24 hrs

India added 64 new covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and five fatalities on Wednesday. Yesterday, India logged 215 new coronavirus infections while on Wednesday, the tally increased to 279. So far, India's total infection count has surged to 4,46,72,347, while the count of active cases has declined to 4,855. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,30,620 while 4,41,36,872 have recuperated from coronavirus to date.

