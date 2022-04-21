India sees slight increase in COVID cases today; these states report most infections1 min read . 10:21 AM IST
- As many as 2,380 new COVID infections were reported in a today, and with that India's active cases increased to 13,433
With 2,380 new coronavirus infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's active cases increased to 13,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. Meanwhile, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,49,974.
The country also reported 56 fresh fatalities today taking the total toll to 5,22,062. Of the fatalities recorded today, 53 are from Kerala and one each from Delhi, Mizoram and Odisha.
The active cases comprise 0.03% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76%, the ministry said.
An increase of 1,093 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
