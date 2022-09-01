India sees slight rise in Covid cases with 7,946 infections in 24 hrs

India sees slight rise in Covid cases with 7,946 infections in 24 hrs1 min read . 12:13 PM IST
The case positivity rate reported today increased to 2.98 per cent. The active cases in the country fell from 64,667 yesterday to 62,748 today.
India on 1 September saw a slight rise in Covid cases with 7,946 infection in the last 24 hours. The slight increase comes after the country reported 7,231 Covid cases yesterday.
The case positivity rate reported today increased to 2.98 per cent. The active cases in the country fell from 64,667 yesterday to 62,748 today.
According to the Ministry, 9,828 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,38,45,680. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.67 per cent.
The death toll climbed to 5,27,911 with 37 fatalities which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
As many as 2,66,477 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The weekly case positivity rate came out to be 2.57 per cent. A total of 88.61 crore samples have been tested in the country so far.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 12,90,443 doses of COVID vaccines were administered during this period taking the total number of vaccine doses jabbed so far to 2,12,52,83,259.
