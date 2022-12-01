India sees slight rise in Covid infections; active cases decline to 4,7671 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 11:01 AM IST
A decrease of 88 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India added 291 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,46,72,638, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. This rise comes a day after the country reported 279 cases whereas it logged 215 infections on Tuesday.