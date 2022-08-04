In the wake of Covid-19 cases witnessing another steep hike, health experts have recommended various measures to mitigate the situation. Interestingly, despite the alarming rise in cases, an expert on Thursday said the majority of cases have mild symptoms. Senior Pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, Dr Nikhil Modi said the Covid-19 cases are definitely rising but symptoms are mild, stating, "the Covid cases are definitely on the rise, Delhi also reported more than 2,000 cases yesterday. But most of the patients are having very mild symptoms."

While discussing the possible health risk it poses on people with comorbidities, Dr Modi said, "patients with 80 to 90 years of age with diabetes and other issues have been reporting to us but all of them have mild symptoms."

It is important to note that India on Thursday reported 19,893 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,40,87,037, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,26,530 with 53 new fatalities reported on Thursday.

Another health expert has recommended getting tested timely as an important way to navigate the situation. Dr Dhiren Gupta, senior consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi has said people who don't get tested themselves timely and don't follow Covid-appropriate behaviour land up with trouble. "Some of the people don't follow Covid appropriate behaviour, people get them tested only when they land up in trouble," Dr Gupta said.

Dr Gupta further informed that "the reasons for rising Covid numbers are reckless behaviour of people and not wearing masks. The changes in the weather also can be a reason," adding that there are few deaths that have been reported, in which most of them died due to comorbidities rather than Covid infections. "Most of the cases are mild and it is more like flu-like symptoms which we are seeing cough, fever and some sometimes high fever for two or three days. Symptoms are usually settling with the first five or in a week," he said. Dr Gupta further said the Covid is not done yet, people who tested positive for the infection three months back are testing positive again, according to news agency ANI report.

(With inputs from ANI)