India sees steep rise in Covid-19 cases: Health experts on Covid-19 symptoms to watch out for2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 06:05 PM IST
- Despite the alarming rise in cases, an expert on Thursday said the majority of cases have mild symptoms
In the wake of Covid-19 cases witnessing another steep hike, health experts have recommended various measures to mitigate the situation. Interestingly, despite the alarming rise in cases, an expert on Thursday said the majority of cases have mild symptoms. Senior Pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, Dr Nikhil Modi said the Covid-19 cases are definitely rising but symptoms are mild, stating, "the Covid cases are definitely on the rise, Delhi also reported more than 2,000 cases yesterday. But most of the patients are having very mild symptoms."