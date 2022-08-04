Dr Gupta further informed that "the reasons for rising Covid numbers are reckless behaviour of people and not wearing masks. The changes in the weather also can be a reason," adding that there are few deaths that have been reported, in which most of them died due to comorbidities rather than Covid infections. "Most of the cases are mild and it is more like flu-like symptoms which we are seeing cough, fever and some sometimes high fever for two or three days. Symptoms are usually settling with the first five or in a week," he said. Dr Gupta further said the Covid is not done yet, people who tested positive for the infection three months back are testing positive again, according to news agency ANI report.