With 260 deaths reported in last 24 hours, the fatalities from coronavirus pandemic in India crossed 6,000-mark. Maharashtra, the worst hit by coronavirus pandemic, confirmed 122 deaths on Wednesday — highest fatalities in a single day. The death toll in the state surged past 2,500.

The number of causalities from coronavirus infection also increased sharply in the national capital. At least 50 people succumbed to death in last 24 hours, taking the death toll in Delhi to 606. The fatalities due to COVID-19 almost doubled in the national capital in a week.

The death count in India has nearly doubled in the last seventeen days. At 6.2% Gujarat confirmed the worst fatality rate in India. The state recorded 18,100 coronavirus cases. At least 1,122 died from the infection. West Bengal came next with 5.3% mortality rate while Madhya Pradesh recorded 4.3% fatality rate. The mortality rate from COVID-19 infection in India stood at 2.8%. Among all states that have had deaths, the case fatality rates are the lowest in Assam (0.2%), Chhattisgarh (0.3%), and Odisha (0.3%).

The country also saw the biggest spike in daily coronavirus tally. The states confirmed over 9,000 cases in a day for the first time since the outbreak. Maharashtra continued to record the highest number of COVID-19 cases while Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha and Telangana added over 100 cases each in last 24 hours.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via