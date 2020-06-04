The death count in India has nearly doubled in the last seventeen days. At 6.2% Gujarat confirmed the worst fatality rate in India. The state recorded 18,100 coronavirus cases. At least 1,122 died from the infection. West Bengal came next with 5.3% mortality rate while Madhya Pradesh recorded 4.3% fatality rate. The mortality rate from COVID-19 infection in India stood at 2.8%. Among all states that have had deaths, the case fatality rates are the lowest in Assam (0.2%), Chhattisgarh (0.3%), and Odisha (0.3%).