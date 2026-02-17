India seizes three Iran-linked US-sanctioned tankers off Mumbai coast; NIOC rejects link: Report

India has in February reportedly seized three United States-sanctioned oil tankers linked to Iran, and stepped up surveillance in its maritime zone to limit illicit trade, Reuters reported citing a source.

Notably, on 7 February, the Ministry of Defense had issued a statement that the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully busted an international oil smuggling racket, and in a planned sea-air coordinated operation on 5-6 February, “dismantled an intricate network involved in the illicit transfer of large volumes of oil and oil-based cargo originating from conflict-ridden regions”. Notably, the Indian government statement did not explicitly name Iran as the origin of the oil.

The Reuters source told the agency that India “aims to prevent its waters from being used for ship-to-ship transfers that obscure the origin of oil cargoes”. The three detained vessels — Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star and Al Jafzia, “frequently changed their identities to evade law enforcement by coastal states”, the source added.

Three vessels seized off Mumbai coast: What we know The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has stated that tankers seized by India and their cargoes have no connections to the company, Reuters reported Iranian state media say.

According to the defense ministry's statement, three vessels were intercepted by the ICG around 100 nautical miles west off Mumbai. “The operation was initiated following detection by ICG’s technology-enabled surveillance systems, which identified a motor tanker engaged in suspicious activity within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ),” it added.

Further, the statement noted that a digital investigation and data pattern analysis of vessel movements “led to the identification of two additional vessels converging on the tanker, suspected to be involved in illicit ship-to-ship transfer of oil-based cargo, thereby evading substantial duties owed to coastal states, including India”.

The source told Reuters that the ICG has since deployed about 55 ships and between 10 and 12 aircraft for round-the-clock surveillance in its maritime zones, according to the source.

Iranian vessels sanctioned by US The US Office of Foreign Assets Control said last year it had sanctioned three vessels, called Global Peace, Chil 1, and Glory Star 1, with IMO numbers identical to the ships lately captured by India, as per the Reuters report.

It added that two of the three tankers are linked to Iran, with Al Jafzia having carried fuel oil from Iran to Djibouti in 2025 and Stellar Ruby flagged in Iran, according to LSEG data.

The Asphalt Star mostly operated on voyages around China, the data show.

Sanctioned oil and fuel are often sold at deep discounts due to the risks involved, with intermediaries moving cargo through complex ownership structures, false documentation and mid-sea transfers that complicate enforcement, it noted.