Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is self-reliant in the battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic while inaugurating the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister also said that the world is not only waiting for India's coronavirus vaccines but also looking at how it rolls out the largest vaccination programme in the world.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's speech:

"Today we have been connected with the internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with 'Maa Bharti'," PM Modi SAID while speaking at the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

The PM also said that in the past years, Non-Resident Indians have strengthened their identity in other countries.

"Last year was a challenging year. The work done by Indian diaspora across the world and the way they fulfilled their duties, it is a matter of pride for the country. Many Indians living abroad have also lost their lives to Covid. I express my condolences to their families," the Prime Minister said.

"When India stood in the face of terrorism, the world too got the courage to face this challenge. Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs and crores are directly being credited to the account of the beneficiary," PM Modi said.

"Your contribution to PM Cares Fund is being utilised to strengthen health infrastructure in the country. I extend gratitude to you for this," PM Modi said.

The PM further said that the ongoing campaign in the country to empower the poor is being discussed around the world. "We have shown that in the sector of renewable energy, a developing country too can take lead," PM Modi added.

On the Vande Bharat mission, PM Modi told the Indian diaspora that the country always stands with them and more than 45 lakh people have been rescued under the Vande Bharat mission during the pandemic. The PBD Convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas Indians, the MEA said in a statement.