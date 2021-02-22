OPEN APP
Ampules of the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine (REUTERS)
India sends 13 boxes of Covid-19 vaccine to Mongolia

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 07:29 AM IST Staff Writer

The vaccine was sent from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai to Mongolia.

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, India sent 13 boxes of COVID-19 vaccine to Mongolia on Sunday.

The vaccine was sent from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai to Mongolia.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that 25 nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and 49 more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands.

