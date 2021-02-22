India sends 13 boxes of Covid-19 vaccine to Mongolia

India sends 13 boxes of Covid-19 vaccine to Mongolia1 min read . 07:29 AM IST
The vaccine was sent from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai to Mongolia.
In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, India sent 13 boxes of COVID-19 vaccine to Mongolia on Sunday.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that 25 nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and 49 more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands.
