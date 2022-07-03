India sends 2,500 MT more wheat to Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border

In partnership with World Food Programme, India has successfully completed the shipment of 33,500 MTs of wheat to Afghanistan, he had further added. In May, another consignment of 2,000 metric tons of wheat as humanitarian assistance from the government of India was dispatched for Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border.The Indian government has promised to provide 50,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan, under which 10,000 metric tons of wheat have been sent already.