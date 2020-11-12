India sends 270 metric tonnes of food aid to Sudan

NEW DELHI : India on Thursday said it had sent 270 metric tonnes of food aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea to help the countries battling the after effects of natural calamities and the covid-19 pandemic.

Indian Naval Ship Airavat which left Mumbai on 24 October ferried the aid comprising of wheat flour, rice and sugar to these countries.

“The Indian naval ship is presently in the Port of Djibouti. It has delivered 50 metric tonnes of food aid and it will depart Djibouti today (Thursday) and reach Mombasa (Kenya) on 20 November to deliver 70 metric tonnes of food aid meant for South Sudan," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

According to its schedule, INS Airavat earlier delivered 100 million of food aid after reaching Port Sudan on 2 November, Srivastava said. “Thereafter it reached Massawa Port in Eritrea on 6 November and delivered 50 metric tonnes of food aid meant for that country," he said.

“This gesture of Government of India has been greatly appreciated by the countries concerned," he added.

In recent years India has been reworking its ties with Africa positioning itself as a development partner across the continent. It has also positioned itself as net security provider to countries on the east coast of Africa given that New Delhi defines the Indo-Pacific as stretching from the east coast of Africa to the west coast of the US where it sees itself a playing a key role.

