India sends additional troops to secure eastern borders with China

Tensions have been high between the two countries since May when India first detected intrusions at multiple points by Chinese soldiers. Ties frayed further on 15 June when soldiers of the two countries clashed for the first time in 45 years with India reporting the deaths of 20 soldiers. China did not put a number to the troops it had lost in the clash. On Monday, the Indian army said it had taken pre-emptive steps to ensure the Chinese did not make inroads into the southern bank of the lake that India has always controlled and had remained undisputed. Chinese soldiers made repeated attempts to intrude into Indian territory including at a time when senior military commanders were in talks to resolve the matter, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday. This was seen as the most serious incident since the Galwan valley clash in June.