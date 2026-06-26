India sends help to earthquake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad as toll rises to 235

India dispatched relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, and a Field Hospital Unit, among other items, as assistance to Venezuela in the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquakes that killed around 235 people and left at least 4,300 people injured.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India launched 'Operation Amistad' to support earthquake-hit Venezuela.

“Operation Amistad underway! Two @IAF_MCC C17s took-off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts,” Jaishankar said on X.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What assistance has India provided to Venezuela after the recent earthquakes? ⌵ India has sent relief supplies, medicines, medical equipment, and a Field Hospital Unit under 'Operation Amistad' to assist Venezuela following the earthquakes. 2 Why did India launch 'Operation Amistad'? ⌵ India launched 'Operation Amistad' to support Venezuela in the aftermath of devastating earthquakes that resulted in significant casualties and injuries. 3 How has the Venezuelan government responded to the earthquake disaster? ⌵ The Venezuelan government has declared a disaster zone, launched rescue operations, and is creating a reconstruction fund to finance repairs to infrastructure and support victims. 4 Should other countries continue to offer assistance to Venezuela after the earthquakes? ⌵ Yes, many countries have pledged support to Venezuela, recognizing the scale of the disaster and the urgent need for humanitarian assistance. 5 What were the magnitudes of the earthquakes that struck Venezuela? ⌵ The earthquakes that hit Venezuela were recorded at magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, causing widespread damage and casualties.

He added, “The assistance contains an Indian Army @adgpi Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tons of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, including two BHISHM Cubes.”

“India is committed to support the Government and people of Venezuela in this difficult time,” Jaishankar said.

‘PM Modi extends heartfelt condolences’ The operation is launched after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed on Thursday deep sorrow over the devastation caused by the earthquakes and extended condolences to the families of the victims and pledged to "extend all possible assistance".

In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela."

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"On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," he added.

Following PM Modi's X post, Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez expressed her gratitude to PM Modi for his messages of condolence and offers of support following two massive earthquakes near the capital city.

Venezuela earthquake toll rises to 235 Meanwhile, the toll in Venezuela following the deadly double earthquakes has risen to 235, while 4,300 people have been injured, health minister Carlos Alvarado said on Thursday evening (local time).

The minister, in an interview with the state television, said that while the injuries include mostly minor cases, many of the serious cases require "surgical intervention." He added that while some of the fatalities were declared "upon arrival" at the hospitals, others showed no "vital signs" of life previously, CNN reported.

"As of 7:00 PM today, we have already attended to more than 4,300 injured people, some minor, most minor, but there are also moderate and serious cases. Many of them have required surgical interventions, and unfortunately, we have received around 235 patients who arrived without vital signs or who died upon arrival at our health facilities," the minister said in the interview, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, the US has assigned its military forces to support the relief efforts in Venezuela. Acting at the direction of the US Department of State, the Southern Command has deployed "C-17 Globemaster and C-130 Hercules transport aircraft" for a major humanitarian airlift operation.

The deployment is designed to provide immediate, high-capacity support to areas hardest hit by the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 tremors, which have caused widespread structural collapse, significant casualties, and critical infrastructure damage across the nation.