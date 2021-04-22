India sends its vessel to support Indonesian Navy's hunt for missing submarine

The Indian Navy on Thursday dispatched its deep submergence rescue vessel to support the Indonesian Navy's hunt for a submarine that went missing with 53 people on board.

Indonesian Submarine KRI Nanggala –a German built submarine -- was reported missing on Wednesday during a military exercise around the Bali Straits.

“On 21 April, an alert was received by Indian Navy through International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office (ISMERLO), regarding the missing Indonesian submarine," an Indian navy statement said.

Indian Navy officials said a deep submergence rescue vessel (DSRV) departed from Visakhapatnam to support the Indonesian Navy in its operation to locate the diesel-electric attack submarine.

“India is amongst the few countries in the world capable of undertaking Search and Rescue of a disabled submarine through a DSRV. Indian Navy’s DSRV system can locate a submarine upto 1000 m depth utilising its state of the art Side Scan Sonar (SSS) and Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV). After the submarine is successfully located, another sub module of DSRV- the Submarine Rescue Vehicle (SRV) - mates with the submarine to rescue the trapped personnel. The SRV can also be used to provide emergency supplies to the submarine," it said.

The Indian DSRV is fitted with latest technology and that it has a side scan sonar for locating the position of submarines in distress at sea, the Navy statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a Twitter post said he had spoken to his Indonesian counterpart on the matter.

“Spoke to the Defence Minister of Indonesia, General Prabowo Subianto over the phone and shared my pain over the news of missing submarine Nanggala and its crew members. India is extending its full support to the ongoing Indonesian rescue efforts," Singh said.

“The Government of India is always committed to assist its strategic partners during the times of necessity. General Subianto has acknowledged and appreciated India’s support to Indonesia," Singh added.

In its statement, the Indian Navy said: “Under the framework of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, Indian Navy and Indonesian Navy share a strong partnership of operational cooperation. The two navies have been exercising regularly in the past and have developed synergy and interoperability which is considered important for the present mission."

A number of countries including Singapore and Malaysia are sending rescue vessels to help the Indonesian Navy trace the missing submarine.

