The Government of India is providing humanitarian aid to Kenya following severe floods that have devastated the country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on May 14.

This is the second tranche of humanitarian aid to Kenya comprising relief and medical supplies. Floods have impacted 38 out of 47 counties in the country, killing 267 people, injuring 188, and displacing over 280,000 individuals.

Airlift of Relief Supplies

An Indian Air Force plane is airlifting a relief consignment today, which includes 22 tons of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) items, the release said. The items consist of tents, sleeping bags/mats, blankets, power generation sets, ready-to-eat meals, basic sanitary utilities, and hygiene kits to offer immediate support to the affected population.

Additionally, the consignment contains 18 tonnes of medical aid, including essential life-saving drugs and surgical equipment needed for critical care and wound management. Other items include baby food, water purification materials, menstrual hygiene products, mosquito repellents, malaria and dengue diagnostic kits, anti-venom treatments, and various testing kits for ground deployment, it added.

Aid was sent through an Indian Air Force aircraft from Hindon Airport of Ghaziabad to Kenya, according to an ANI report.

Naval Assistance

Earlier, on May 10th, the Indian Naval ship INS Sumedha arrived in Mombasa in the eastern African country with immediate relief supplies, including one HADR pallet and two medical pallets.

MEA said this assistance emphasises the strong and friendly relations between India and Kenya. "The assistance to Kenya is a reiteration of our strong and friendly relations with the country, in the spirit of South-South cooperation and our commitment to keep Africa on top of our priorities, as spelt out by PM Narendra Modi," it said.

Historical Partnership, Says India

India also extends its sympathies to the people of Kenya and its government for the extensive damage and destruction caused by the floods.

S Jaishankar, the Minister for External Affairs in a post on May 14 on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), said that the move is “standing up for a historical partnership", adding that India is “a Vishwabandhu to the world".

The Indian High Commission in Kenya also took to X to state that India stands in “solidarity".

Kenya Floods Devastates Country

Torrential rains in Kenya have led to devastating floods, resulting in over 200 deaths, displacing thousands, and destroying nearly 2,000 schools. All remaining schools have been closed until further notice, according to Al Jazeera on May 4.

Since March, Kenya has experienced severe weather, with heavy rains causing significant damage. Cyclone Hidaya is expected to hit Kenya and neighbouring Tanzania late on Friday (May 17), potentially worsening the situation. This follows recent heavy rainfall across East Africa.

The flooding has caused widespread destruction and loss of life in Kenya.

(With inputs from ANI)

