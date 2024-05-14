India sends second tranche of humanitarian assistance to Kenya for flood relief, Jaishankar says India ‘V’
India has sent humanitarian aid, including medical supplies and relief items to Kenya, amid devastating floods in the country that have claimed 200 deaths, displaced thousands and destroyed 2,000 schools. Cyclone Hidaya is further expected to worsen the situation in Kenya and Tanzania.
The Government of India is providing humanitarian aid to Kenya following severe floods that have devastated the country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on May 14.