Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India sent 56 L COVID-19 vaccines to foreign nations as gift;100 L doses as commercial supplies: MEA
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava briefing on 17th ASEAB-INDIA Summit, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

India sent 56 L COVID-19 vaccines to foreign nations as gift;100 L doses as commercial supplies: MEA

1 min read . 10:51 PM IST PTI

  • MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Indian vaccines are scheduled to reach the Caribbean countries, Pacific Island states, Nicaragua, Afghanistan and Mongolia, in the coming weeks

NEW DELHI : India provided 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines under grants assistance to a number of countries while 100 lakh doses were sent under commercial supplies, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

India provided 56 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines under grants assistance to a number of countries while 100 lakh doses were sent under commercial supplies, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Indian vaccines are scheduled to reach the Caribbean countries, Pacific Island states, Nicaragua, Afghanistan and Mongolia, in the coming weeks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Toolkit' matter shows foreign elements conspiring to defame India: Javadekar

1 min read . 11:07 PM IST

Navalny urges supporters to free Russia from 'thieves in power'

1 min read . 10:58 PM IST

HNIs earn 50 lakh a year on an average in tax-free PF interest

1 min read . 10:58 PM IST

PSU bank staff, unions wary of govt’s disinvestment playbook

2 min read . 10:57 PM IST

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Indian vaccines are scheduled to reach the Caribbean countries, Pacific Island states, Nicaragua, Afghanistan and Mongolia, in the coming weeks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Toolkit' matter shows foreign elements conspiring to defame India: Javadekar

1 min read . 11:07 PM IST

Navalny urges supporters to free Russia from 'thieves in power'

1 min read . 10:58 PM IST

HNIs earn 50 lakh a year on an average in tax-free PF interest

1 min read . 10:58 PM IST

PSU bank staff, unions wary of govt’s disinvestment playbook

2 min read . 10:57 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"We have so far supplied vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Brazil, Morocco, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait and South Africa," he said at a media briefing.

"Supplies made under grant amount to 56 lakh doses and commercial supplies amount to over 100 lakh doses," he added.

Srivastava said external supplies of vaccines are an ongoing process, depending on availability and domestic requirements.

"In the coming weeks, Indian vaccines are scheduled to reach CARICOM countries (the Caribbean), Pacific Island States, Nicaragua, Afghanistan, Mongolia etc," he said.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is a grouping of 20 island nations which are home to approximately 16 million people.

In a major announcement, India on January 19 said it will send COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to several countries, including Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius.

India is one of the world's biggest drugmakers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring the coronavirus vaccines. PTI MPB ANB ANB ANB

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.