India 'seriously' considering bid for 2036 Olympic Games: Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has said that India is 'seriously' considering a bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Anurag Thakur said that it was the right time for the nation to host the Olympic Games, news agency Reuters reported citing the Times of India newspaper. India can bid to host the 2036 Olympics as Paris, Los Angeles and Brisbane will host the next three Olympic Games in 2024, 2028 and 2032 respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}