The growth in India's dominant services continued to grow in May, expanding at the fastest pace in 11 years in May on strong demand and new orders, but inflationary pressures touched new highs, according to a private survey. The S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 58.9 in May from 57.9 in April, its highest since April 2011. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction. The May expansion was the longest streak of growth since 12 months of growth between June 2018 and May 2019.

