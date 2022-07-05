India services growth in June fastest in more than 11 years: PMI survey2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 11:31 AM IST
PMI survey: S&P Global India Services PMI or Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 59.2 in June from 58.9 in May
India's dominant services sector expanded at the fastest pace in over 11 years in June amid improvements in demand conditions, according to a private survey. But inflation remained a concern as prices charged rose at the sharpest rate in almost five years, the survey showed. S&P Global India Services PMI or Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 59.2 in June from 58.9 in May, the highest since April 2011, beating expectations. A Reuters poll had predicted a dip to 58.7. A reading of more than 50-mark separates growth from contraction.