India services PMI at 53.7 in November, expands for the second month in a row

NEW DELHI: India’s services economy expanded for the second consecutive month in November even after losing some momentum, with a further upturn in new work supporting business activity growth and the first rise in employment for nine months.

Data released by the analytics firm IHS Markit showed the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for services expanded at 53.7 in November even as it fell from 54.1 in October. A figure above 50 indicates expansion, while sub-50 signals contraction.

“New business inflows likewise rose for the second straight month and solidly, despite growth easing from October. According to survey participants, the increase in sales stemmed from a pick-up in demand, marketing efforts and the loosening of COVID-19 controls," IHS Markit said.

Data released by the analytics firm on Tuesday showed PMI manufacturing fell to a three-month low at 56.3 from an over 12-year high of 58.9 in October but remained strong.

Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said the Indian service sector continued to recover from the coronavirus-induced contractions recorded from March through to September. “Low interest rates aimed at mitigating the negative impacts of COVID-19 on the economy and the latest rise in services employment are supportive factors for domestic demand. However, a pick-up in inflationary pressures could threaten the recovery. The PMI results for November showed the strongest increase in service sector input costs for nine months, which brought in the sharpest upturn in fees for over three years," she added.

The pace of contraction in the Indian economy slowed in September quarter to 7.5% from a historic high of 23.9% contraction in June quarter. While some research agencies have revised upward their GDP forecasts for India, S&P Global Ratings on Monday stuck to its earlier projection of 9% dip in GDP in FY21 holding it awaits more proof of sustained recovery in economic activities.

“While there are now upside risks to growth due to a faster recovery in population mobility and household spending, the pandemic is not fully under control. We will wait for more signs that infections have stabilized or fallen, together with high-frequency activity data for the fiscal year third quarter, before changing our forecasts," it said on Monday. The OECD on Tuesday projected Indian economy to contract 9.9% in FY21, citing sluggish household consumption and largely unresponsive investment growth to easier monetary conditions.

