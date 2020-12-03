India services PMI at 53.7 in November, expands for the second month in a row

Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said the Indian service sector continued to recover from the coronavirus-induced contractions recorded from March through to September. “Low interest rates aimed at mitigating the negative impacts of COVID-19 on the economy and the latest rise in services employment are supportive factors for domestic demand. However, a pick-up in inflationary pressures could threaten the recovery. The PMI results for November showed the strongest increase in service sector input costs for nine months, which brought in the sharpest upturn in fees for over three years," she added.