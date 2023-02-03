India services PMI growth dipped slightly in January
- January saw sharp expansions in services activity and new business, as per the survey
Posting 57.2 in January, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI, fell from 58.5 in December, as per a private business survey release on Friday. Though, the latest figure remained above its long-run average (53.5) and indicated a sharp rate of growth and the upturn was associated with favourable demand conditions and ongoing increases in new work.
