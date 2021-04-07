NEW DELHI: Led by domestic demand, India’s services activity grew in March, but at a softened pace, amid rising coronavirus infections, according to a private survey.

Data analytics firm IHS Markit on Wednesday said India’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for services fell to 54.6 in March from 55.3 in February, registering a slower but still marked pace of expansion. A reading below 50 indicates contraction while an above-50 print is seen as expansion.

"Companies that noted higher output linked the upturn to the elections, rising sales and improved demand. Meanwhile, some firms mentioned that low footfall, consumer uncertainty and the COVID-19 crisis led to a reduction in activity at their units," the firm said.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said the escalation of the pandemic and the reinstatement of restrictions could cause a notable slowdown in growth during April.

"Service providers hope for an improvement in vaccine availability, which would curb the spread of the disease and support the economy. Optimism towards the year-ahead outlook for business activity was sustained, but the overall level of confidence was unchanged from February and remained below its long-run average," she said.

Data released on Monday showed India's manufacturing PMI fell to a seven-month low in March because of cost pressures even as a surge in covid-19 infections posed new challenges for businesses.

India registered more than 1,00,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday, crossing the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, with almost 50% of the cases being reported from Maharashtra. The state imposed a partial lockdown on Sunday, closing down malls, theatres, hotels, restaurants and imposing a statewide night curfew to curb the transmission of the virus. On Tuesday, Delhi also declared a night curfew, as new mobility curbs crop up across the country.

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said economic recovery may get delayed due to the localised lockdowns across the country but kept the central bank’s growth projection unchanged at 10.5%.

