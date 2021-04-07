India services PMI slows down in March amid rising covid cases

India registered more than 1,00,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday, crossing the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, with almost 50% of the cases being reported from Maharashtra. The state imposed a partial lockdown on Sunday, closing down malls, theatres, hotels, restaurants and imposing a statewide night curfew to curb the transmission of the virus. On Tuesday, Delhi also declared a night curfew, as new mobility curbs crop up across the country.

