India set for funding wave with flurry of IPOs in 2021

“Reliance Jio is set to emerge as a significant competitive threat, along with multiple vertical e-commerce players and hundreds of brands that are now delivering direct to consumers. We believe Reliance Jio, a relative newcomer, will become a stronger competitor, because of its offline retail presence (over 12,000 stores across 7,000 cities)," HSBC said. With 410.8 million customers under its telecom business, Jio Platforms can capture market share by providing other internet services to these subscribers. According to Citi Research, WhatsApp may launch its mini-programme framework, or lite version, with Jio’s suite of apps including for e-commerce, entertainment and gaming, under the Jio Platforms-Facebook Inc deal signed in April 2020 for ₹43,574 crore.