India set for record oil demand on recovery from Covid washout

At one stage last year, India’s fuel consumption plunged by as much as 70%, led by the world’s biggest lockdown. The measures forced a sharp reduction in crude processing and imports, and helped drive a slump in international oil prices. On Thursday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations will discuss how much crude to pump, and India is urging them to open the taps.

