NEW DELHI: India is all set to achieve the 200 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark as the country has administered over 199.71 crore vaccine doses to people so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, the union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

“Witness the history in making! India under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s leadership is all set to achieve the 200-crore COVID-19 vaccination mark! Countdown starts!," Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The country has administered over 5,43,35,849 booster doses to all eligible individuals above 18 years of age. More than 3.79 crore first dose of vaccine has been administered to teenagers in the 12-14 years of age range.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported more than 20,044 new cases and 56 deaths taking the number of active caseload to 1,40,760.

Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4.37 crore Covid-19 cases and around 5,25,660 fatalities have been reported in the last two years.

With the increasing number of Covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, the union health ministry has launched a mission mode campaign to provide free-of-cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years old at government vaccination centres for 75 days.

Meanwhile, the centre has directed the states and union territories to continue monitoring influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and conduct constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked to continue with the vaccination of all eligible people.

In the last 24 hours, more than 18,301 patients recovered from the disease. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,30,63,651 people have recovered from Covid-19.