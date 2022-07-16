India set to achieve 200 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark: Mandaviya1 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 05:46 PM IST
- In the last 24 hours, India has reported more than 20,044 new cases and 56 deaths taking the number of active caseload to 1,40,760
NEW DELHI: India is all set to achieve the 200 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark as the country has administered over 199.71 crore vaccine doses to people so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, the union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.