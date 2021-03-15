India is all set to breach the 30 million mark in covid-19 vaccination coverage on Monday. Over 29,908,038 vaccine doses have been administered through 513,065 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am on Monday, the Union health ministry data shows.

These include 7,355,755 healthcare workers (HCWs) (1st dose), 4,305,118 HCWs (2nd dose), 7,340,423 front line workers (FLWs) (1st dose) and 1,150,535 FLWs (2nd dose), 1,464,014 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st dose) and 8,292,193 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

As on day-58 of the vaccination drive (14 March 2021), 140,880 vaccine doses were given. Being a Sunday, most States and Union territories did not schedule vaccination sessions yesterday. Of the total, 120,885 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 2,211 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 19,995 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16 January 2021 with vaccination of HCWs and vaccination of the FLWs started from 2 February 2021. The next phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March 2021 for those over the age of 60 and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

While the vaccination against coronavirus progresses, the burden of covid-19 is swelling day by day after witnessing a decline in January. Five states—Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu—continue to report a surge in the covid-19 daily new cases. They cumulatively account for 78.41% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours. At least 26,291 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620 accounting for 63.21% of the daily new cases. It is followed by Kerala with 1,792 while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases. A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana. Kerala has a consistently declining trend over last one month, the Union health ministry data shows.

India’s total active caseload on Monday continued to rise reaching 219,262, comprising 1.93% of the total positive cases. Three states—Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab—cumulatively account for 77% of India’s total active cases, the health ministry data shows. Maharashtra alone accounts for more than 58% of the total active cases in the country, the government said.

At least 118 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. Six states account for 82.20% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (50). Punjab follows with 20 daily deaths and Kerala reported 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.

