India set to cross 30 million mark in covid-19 vaccination coverage

While the vaccination against coronavirus progresses, the burden of covid-19 is swelling day by day after witnessing a decline in January. Five states—Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu—continue to report a surge in the covid-19 daily new cases. They cumulatively account for 78.41% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours. At least 26,291 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.