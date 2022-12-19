India set to offer wheat to flour millers, biscuit makers to tame prices2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 06:41 PM IST
Wheat prices have surged in India this year after a sudden rise in temperatures hit crop yields and output
India is set to offer 2 to 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers and biscuit makers as part of efforts to cool record high prices, two government sources said, even as state reserves have dropped to the lowest in six years.