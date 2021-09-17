India administered more than 20 million covid-19 vaccine doses on Friday, creating a record and furthering the aim of the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s Vaccine Seva campaign.

The country aims to achieve 1 billion cumulative vaccinations by 10 October, said senior government officials.

“I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all frontline workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat covid-19," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union minister for health and family welfare, who visited Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, congratulated health workers who have played a significant role in administering more than 20 million doses in a single day.

“Due to your efforts, the country was able to achieve this milestone," he said.

The minister celebrated the achievement with all the health workers engaged in the vaccination campaign at Safdarjung Hospital.

The World Health Organization South-East Asia Regional Office (WHO SEARO) congratulated India for reaching the milestone.

States and Union territories have got more than 777.7 million vaccine doses so far from the central government and through the direct state procurement channel, according to a separate statement by the health ministry. States and Union territories have more than 61.7 million unutilized vaccine doses, the Centre said.

Modi will interact with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of covid vaccination programme, through videoconferencing at 10.30 am on Saturday on the completion of 100% first dose coverage for the adult population in Goa.

The efforts of the state government that resulted in successful vaccination coverage include the organization of successive Tika Utasvs for community mobilization and grassroots outreach, targeted vaccination for priority groups such as vaccination at workplaces, old-age homes and for differently abled people, as well as continuous community engagement to remove doubts and apprehensions.

The state also overcame challenges such as Cyclone Tauktae to ensure rapid vaccination coverage. The chief minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, will also be present during the event.

