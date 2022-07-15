India sets global example with ban on single-use plastic items4 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 10:35 PM IST
Single-use plastics are typically items that are discarded after being used only once and do not go through the recycling process
With the ban on select single-use plastic items from this month, India has set a global example in the fight against plastic pollution.