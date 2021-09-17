India made a new record on the vaccination front, administering more than 1.60 crore Covid vaccine doses by late afternoon on Fridays, with still time left in the day for vaccination centres to operate. This surpasses the previous record of 1.33 crore doses recorded on September 1.

With this India crossed the 78-crore mark in cumulative vaccination coverage . Of this 58.95 crore doses were given as first shots, while 19.36 crore doses were administered as the second jab.

