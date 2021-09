So far, 58.95 beneficiaries have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 19.36 crore have got the second dose as well, as per data on CoWIN portal

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India made a new record on the vaccination front, administering more than 1.60 crore Covid vaccine doses by late afternoon on Fridays, with still time left in the day for vaccination centres to operate. This surpasses the previous record of 1.33 crore doses recorded on September 1.

India made a new record on the vaccination front, administering more than 1.60 crore Covid vaccine doses by late afternoon on Fridays, with still time left in the day for vaccination centres to operate. This surpasses the previous record of 1.33 crore doses recorded on September 1.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}