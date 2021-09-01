NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday administered 1.33 crore (1,04,42,184) doses of covid-19 vaccine, setting a world record, as per government data released on Wednesday.

According to the data, a total of 65.41 crore doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive against covid-19. More than 18.3 crore doses were given in August, the union health ministry said.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the country on vaccination efforts and achieving the feat.

“Another milestone achieved in the world's largest vaccination drive under PM @NarendraModi ji. 50 crore people received their first #COVID19 vaccine dose. I applaud the hard work of COVID warriors & diligence of citizens in helping achieve this momentous feat," the health minister said in a tweet.

In a separate statement, the union health ministry said over 64.51 crore (64,51,07,160) doses have been provided to states and union territories so far by the Union government, free of cost, and under direct state procurement route.

More than 5.21 crore (5,21,37,660) balance and un-utilised doses are available with the states/UTs, it said.

India recorded over 41,965 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. Active cases account for 1.15% of total cases, the health ministry data showed. Active caseload stands at 3,78,181 and the recovery rate is at 97.51%.

Weekly Positivity Rate has remained under 3% for the last 68 days. Over 52.31 crores covid-19 tests have been conducted so far.

