India setting up $4 billion fund to backstop corporate debt market
The government will provide 90% of the money for the fund, and other asset managers would contribute the rest, deputy managing director D.P. Singh said.
India is setting up a fund worth 330 billion rupees ($4 billion) to provide liquidity to its corporate debt market during bouts of stress, to help stem panic selling and ease redemption pressures, an SBI Mutual Fund executive told Reuters.
