India, Seychelles discuss maritime security, defence cooperation

Jaishankar was seen as the first to arrive in Seychelles for an “in person" visit to the country since the start of the covid-19 pandemic. The main aim of the trip was to establish early contact with the Wavel Ramkalawan government that came into office last month after presidential polls. Ramkalawan, a former Anglican priest of Indian origin, defeated Danny Faure in the October polls to take the Seychelles presidency. It was with Faure’s government that India signed a pact to develop the naval facility on Assumption Island for use by both countries. The plan included the construction of an airstrip and a jetty besides housing infrastructure, all built through an investment of $550 million by India. But opposition from Ramkalawan and his Linyon Demokratik Seselwa party had stalled the project for which an initial pact was signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2015 visit to Seychelles.