‘India sharing regular updates on floodwater flow under…’: Pakistan1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Pakistan has acknowledged that India has been regularly sharing updates about floodwater flow under the Indus Water Treaty between the two nations.
Pakistan on Thursday acknowledged that India was regularly sharing updates about the floodwater flow under the Indus Water Treaty between the two nations. India and Pakistan signed the treaty in 1960 after nine years of negotiations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×