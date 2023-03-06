India should aim at complete electrification of two-, three-wheelers by 2028: Amitabh Kant

India should aim at complete electrification of two-, three-wheelers by 2028: Amitabh Kant1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 02:27 PM IST
EVs have witnessed rapid sales growth and market reach post pandemic. The CEEW-CEF study found that states with EV policies incorporating consumer incentives saw two times market growth compared to states without such incentives
New Delhi: India’s automotive industry should target 100% electrification in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments over the next five years and emerge as a global champion, former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×