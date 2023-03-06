India should aim at complete electrification of two-, three-wheelers by 2028: Amitabh Kant

“This will not only help reduce air pollution but also ensure that we become a global manufacturing champion for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Public mobility is the backbone of a civilised society. Focus should also be on e-buses," said Kant, G20 Sherpa of India, at the ‘National Dialogue on Emerging Trends in E-Mobility’, organised by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) in New Delhi.