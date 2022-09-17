India should aims at bringing logistics cost to single digit: PM Modi

While speaking at the launching the new National Logistics Policy on Saturday, PM Modi said that India should aim to bring the logistics cost from 13-14 per cent to single-digit as soon as possible
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India should aim to bring the logistics cost from 13-14 per cent to single-digit as soon as possible. PM Modi was speaking at the launching the new National Logistics Policy on Saturday.
Modi said that the National Logistics Policy will ensure quick last mile delivery, end transport-related challenges, save time and money of the manufacturers and prevent wastage of the agro-products.
“To track and trace his shipment, the exporters need to use shipping bill number, railways consignment number and eway number ..and so many other numbers
Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) under the National Logistics Policy has been launched to help the industry get relief from this long drawn process
ULIP will help bring all the digital services in the transport sector into one platform Under National Logistics Policy (NLP) today the ease of logistics services …E-Logs platform has also started. With this the industry associations can take up any impediment that they are facing with the government," PM Modi said.
Arindam Guha, Leader & Partner Government, and public services, Deloitte India said that the Policy is expected to facilitate a modal shift in logistics from the current over dependence on roads, over 60% share currently as against 25% globally, to railways, 30% currently viz. a viz. around 60% globally, and waterways (only 5% currently).
“It is also expected to lead to a significant improvement in India’s ranking in global studies like the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index, where India was ranked 47 out of 160 countries in 2018," Guha said.
The multi – modal logistics park, which identifies 35 locations covering the length and breadth of the country, will be instrumental in creating new centers of growth, said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.
Modi pointed out that the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan will be supporting the National Logistics Policy in all earnest.
“A huge amount of information related to different infrastructure projects of state governments has been prepared. Today, data from the central and state governments in about 1500 layers are coming on the PM Gatishakti portal", the Prime Minister informed.
“Gatishakti and National Logistics Policy together are now taking the country towards a new work culture. The talent that will come out of the recently approved Gatishakti University will also help it a lot", he added.
