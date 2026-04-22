India should aspire to achieve 100% ethanol blending in near future: Nitin Gadkari amid West Asia crisis

As the oil trade from the West Asia stays disrupted for nearly two months and with the US blockade, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has suggested that India should aspire to achieve 100 per cent ethanol blending in the near future. He said vulnerabilities in oil exports amid the West Asia crisis have made it necessary for the country to become self-reliant in the energy sector.
The Union minister further said the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency III standards will have little impact on electric and flex-fuel vehicles. The Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency III norms will be implemented from April 1 next year.
Speaking at Indian Federation of Green Energy's Green Transport Conclave, Nitin Gadkari said, “In the near future, India should aspire to achieve 100 per cent ethanol blending... Today, we are facing an energy crisis due to the war in West Asia, so it is necessary for us to become self-reliant in the energy sector.”
Countries such as Brazil currently have 100 per cent ethanol blending.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the year 2023, had launched petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol. At present, India can operate on E20 petrol, provided minor engine modifications are made to prevent corrosion and related issues.
Addressing the disruption further, Nitin Gadkari said that India currently relies on imports to meet 87 per cent of its oil requirement.
He said, “We import fossil fuels worth ₹22 lakh crore, which is also causing pollution... so we need to work on increasing production of alternative fuel and bio-fuel,” as he noted that green hydrogen is the fuel of the future. Nitin Gadkari stated that lowering the cost of operating a hydrogen fuel station is necessary to make it financially viable.
The Union minister said, “Transport of hydrogen fuel is a problem. Also, we need to produce 1 kg of hydrogen at USD 1 dollar, to make India an exporter of energy.”
The minister said that there is a need to produce hydrogen from waste.
He also pointed out that by focusing on the circular economy, India can create more employment opportunities.
While observing that there is a need to discourage the use of petrol and diesel vehicles, Gadkari said, "But we can not force people to stop buying petrol and diesel vehicles."
On growing concern on social media about E20, Gadkari said the petroleum sector is lobbying against this move.
He asked automobile companies to focus on quality, not on cost, as it would help them penetrate new markets.
(With agency inputs)
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