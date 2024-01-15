Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has warned India about the increasing proximity of the Maldives government to China and said that the government must be aware of the danger that this represents.

While speaking at the 54th annual day of 'Thuglak' magazine, Tharoor said that China has been attempting to expand its influence throughout India's periphery. "We have to watch very carefully the increasing proximity of the Maldives government to the Chinese," he said.

Further adding, Tharoor, who had served as the Minister of State for External Affairs said, “There is no doubt about the fact that China has been attempting to expand its influence throughout our periphery. They have been increasingly influential in everyone of our neighbouring countries, everyone, without exception."

"We (India) should certainly be alert and I am sure that our government must be aware of the dangers that this represents and there will be some redlines which would be privately communicated among governments."

"...We have to understand is that you (Maldives) have the right to have relations with other countries like we do, but some things we would see as a serious concern for our interests and in those we will take proper action. So far, I think there was no cause for any alarm," he noted.

However, he observed that India's foreign policy should not be discussed in social media and there has to be a more serious level of engagement following the diplomatic row between India and Maldives being widely discussed in various social media platforms.

"We must understand and respect the sensitivities of a small neighbour being close to all," he said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Maldives asked India to withdraw its troops stationed in the country by 15 March, said Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, a top aide to President Mohamed Muizzu, at a press conference. Tensions between the two countries took a hit after some Maldivian ministers made comments on social media that were seen as derogatory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians. These prompted a backlash on social media and led to the suspension of three deputy ministers. The Maldives government distanced itself from the statements of these ministers.

President Muizzu who recently completed a state visit to China, during which Beijing agreed to provide $130 million for the development of Male, the capital city. The two countries also signed an agreement on agricultural cooperation. The newly elected President also called China “one of the Maldives’ closest allies and developmental partners".

Recently, in a press conference, Muizzu also made comments that were seen to be aimed at India. “We may be small, but that doesn’t give you the licence to bully us," Muizzu was quoted as saying by Maldivian media. “We aren’t in anyone’s backyard. We are an independent and sovereign state."

Earlier, referring to a question on whether the I.N.D.I.A. bloc alliance would bring Muslims to power, he said, "I.N.D.I.A. Bloc alliance would bring Indians to power and I want to remind you that Muslims are also Indians."

"We should not forget that one of the great strengths of our society is that we have appreciated people of all sorts of backgrounds," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

