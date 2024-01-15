‘India should be alert…’: Shashi Tharoor warns on growing proximity between Maldives and China
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has warned India about the increasing proximity of the Maldives government to China and said that the government must be aware of the danger that this represents.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has warned India about the increasing proximity of the Maldives government to China and said that the government must be aware of the danger that this represents.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message